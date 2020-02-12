Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Equities researchers at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 604 ($7.95) to GBX 688 ($9.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.63 ($7.66).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 579 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 548.04. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 444.50 ($5.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

