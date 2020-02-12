Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Socket Mobile stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

