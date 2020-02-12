Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLGL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

