Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Insiders have sold a total of 188,638 shares of company stock worth $17,636,404 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.