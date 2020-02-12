SolGold (LON:SOLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get SolGold alerts:

Shares of SOLG stock opened at GBX 17.99 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.90.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.