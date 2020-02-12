SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 277.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Get SolGold alerts:

LON SOLG traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.54 ($0.24). 1,971,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. The firm has a market cap of $354.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.90. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55).

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.