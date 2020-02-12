Soma 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,181.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Soma has a market cap of $158,678.00 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Soma has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049369 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00079890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,403.53 or 1.00500730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000655 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.