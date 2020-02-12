Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Price

News stories about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of 1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the computer maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected HP’s ranking:

HPQ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,988,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. HP has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

