Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price

News headlines about Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Eight Capital raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Accountability Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.41.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

