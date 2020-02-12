Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a daily sentiment score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Amazon.com’s analysis:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,601. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,077.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,913.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.