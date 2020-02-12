Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Centrica (LON:CNA) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Centrica earned a news sentiment score of -1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the integrated energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 2.66 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.78 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,161,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.16.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

