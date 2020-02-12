Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Share Price

Headlines about Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cna Financial earned a media sentiment score of -1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Cna Financial’s score:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Cna Financial stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 197,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

