Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

News stories about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted T-Mobile Us’ analysis:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $96.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

