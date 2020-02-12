Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a daily sentiment score of 1.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s score:

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,544. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

