Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

