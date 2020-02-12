SONO Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last Week (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, SONO has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $24,396.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

