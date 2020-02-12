South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. South State has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that South State will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

