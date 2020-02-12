Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $43,967.50 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $43,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

