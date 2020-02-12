Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given News Sentiment Score of 4.60

News stories about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a coverage optimism score of 4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the airline an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Southwest Airlines’ score:

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,982. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

