Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. 11,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

