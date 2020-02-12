S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $9.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.83. 1,283,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,311. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.68 and a one year high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

