S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.43. 30,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.97. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $194.68 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

