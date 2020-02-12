SpaceChain Market Cap Tops $2.06 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $300,671.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

