SpankChain Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One SpankChain token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitForex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SpankChain has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. SpankChain has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $438.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpankChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.03571360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00248346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00142933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

SpankChain Profile

SpankChain launched on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com.

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Radar Relay, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpankChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpankChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.