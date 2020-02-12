SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SGRP remained flat at $$1.26 on Wednesday. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,431. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,761.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,484 shares of company stock worth $136,472 in the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

