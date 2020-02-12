SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 million, a PE ratio of -33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.49.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.