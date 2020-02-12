SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,336 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $36,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.