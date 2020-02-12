SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

