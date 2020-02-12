SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 5.42% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $28,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

EWX stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

