SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Trimmed by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.