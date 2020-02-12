SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $113.57.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.