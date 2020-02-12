Spectrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,732.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $37,732.00 and approximately $24,846.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00766446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

