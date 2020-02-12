Spendcoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $229,774.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

