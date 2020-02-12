Sphere Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,515.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,515.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049127 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00082618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,433.07 or 1.00414148 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

