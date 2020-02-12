SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $346,732.00 and $912.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

