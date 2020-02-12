Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. 26,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

