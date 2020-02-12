Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 225,791 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,955,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Splunk by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $171.17.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,731 shares of company stock worth $7,820,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.