SportyCo (SPF) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, SportyCo has traded up 85.4% against the U.S. dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $89,556.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

