Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Spotify worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Spotify by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of SPOT opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

