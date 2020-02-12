Sprint (NYSE:S) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Sprint (NYSE:S) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Shares of S opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.26. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

