Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

SQ opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.61, a PEG ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

