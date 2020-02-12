SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Up 48.9% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 65.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. SRCOIN has a market cap of $152,166.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

