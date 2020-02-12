SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.99-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.692-4.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.97-4.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 1,638,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.