SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.97-4.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

