SSE (LON:SSE) PT Raised to GBX 1,550

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SSE to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,446.50 ($19.03).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.57) on Wednesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,522.50 ($20.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,492.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,301.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

