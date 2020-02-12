SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,095,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SSRM stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of -0.29. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

