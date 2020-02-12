StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00009800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,666,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,803 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.