Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Stag Industrial worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

