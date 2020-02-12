Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. 7,205,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,417,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,505,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,696,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

