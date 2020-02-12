State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CBSH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. 8,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

